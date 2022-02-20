Thorn’s rare praise for forgotten fullback

Jock Campbell gained an NRL title with Darren Lockyer and a rugby World Cup with Ben Smith.

And Brad Thorn, normally reserved as coach in his reward for his Queensland Reds, has managed to match the unsung fullback to each luminaries within the surest signal but that Campbell is prepared for increased honours.

Thorn’s eye-raising remarks got here after the Reds’ 23-5 defeat of the Melbourne Rebels on a moist Saturday evening at Suncorp Stadium.

Poor expertise made for powerful viewing at instances however a pointy, clear and direct Campbell, again within the No.15 after a groin damage slowed him in 2021, was a sight for sore eyes.

The 26-year-old beat the primary man, took care of the excessive ball, kicked with confidence and completed with a deserved strive when centre Josh Flook’s audacious cross-field kick to his flank got here off.

Campbell advised AAP final 12 months that he considers Tom Banks, a former membership teammate, to be the nation’s premier fullback.

But the Brumbies star’s damage, simply as he was warming to the duty within the gold jersey, has ensured the door stays open forward of the 2023 World Cup.

Though Campbell was ignored, at the same time as a part of a 40-man squad by Australian coach Dave Rennie final 12 months, Thorn took the possibility to speak up his man.

“He’s got a big kick, defensively (solid), he moves so nicely, he’s got this movement like a (Darren) Lockyer-style step,” Thorn mentioned whereas imitating the sleek strikes of Campbell and the previous Queensland rugby league nice.

“He’s (Campbell) a banker, you feel good when he’s on the park.

“He might comfortably go up one other degree … however he is like a kind of guys you’ll be able to move over.

“Not as flashy; it’s like they don’t have bling or whatever, but they always seem to make the right decisions.”

Campbell performed in his faculty’s third-grade facet earlier than plying his commerce on the University of Queensland whereas learning, then getting his skilled look-in through the now-defunct National Rugby Championship.

“He’s been chipping away … and, for me, the guy I think of is similar in style, is Ben Smith,” Thorn mentioned.

“It took him a while … if you see him on the street you don’t go, ‘oh that looks like a Super Rugby player’.

“He performed membership, performed for Otago and bought little goes and by the tip of his profession he was top-of-the-line fullbacks on the planet

“To see those guys come through that way is pretty cool; they’ve earned everything they get.”