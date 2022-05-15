Those bright lights over Sydney? Not aliens, just Elon Musk

Trails of vibrant lights struck Sydney’s skies over the weekend however, regardless of their UFO-like look, astronomers say one thing barely nearer to Earth was accountable: Elon Musk’s Starlink firm.

Dozens of satellites from the SpaceX subsidiary have been launched on Saturday (Sydney time) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, as they made their manner south-east right into a low-Earth orbit.

The Starlink satellites coming into low-Earth orbit as seen from Sydney. Credit:Kelly Ireland and Jen Waltmon

The satellites have been the newest in a collection of greater than 2000 already-launched objects, that are a part of Starlink’s bid to offer quick broadband entry to individuals in “areas where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable”, its web site says.

The 53 satellites launched from the US caught the eye of Sydneysiders on Saturday evening due to the comparatively new manner through which they have been launched, stated Dr Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist on the Australian National University.