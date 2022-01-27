“Those Handpicked By Manohar Parrikar Sidelined”: Goa Ex-Minister Lobo

“Manohar Parrikar’s own son does not have space in the BJP,” Michael Lobo stated.

Panaji:

Former Goa minister Michael Lobo, who moved from the BJP to Congress earlier this month, has contended that there is no such thing as a place within the social gathering any extra for folks handpicked by the state’s three-time Chief Minister, the late Manohar Parrikar. The BJP declare that he left as a result of the social gathering was not prepared to offer a ticket to his spouse is a “blatant lie”, he stated.

“Nobody will leave the BJP which rules in the Centre and the state. Nobody will leave and join a party which has one MLA,” he stated, explaining his resolution to hitch the Congress, which from having 17 MLAs in 2017, had depleted to 1.

“All those handpicked by Manohar Parrikar have been sidelined… they are being kept in one corner,” he stated, alleging that there’s “a coterie in the Goa BJP” which is “humiliating” veteran leaders so that they depart.

As instance, he cited the case of Datta Prasad Naik, the chief of Bhandari Samaj, who stop yesterday. Mr Naik was eliminated because the social gathering spokesperson final 12 months.

“Anil Hoble is thrown out. Manohar Parrikar’s own son does not have space in the BJP,” he stated, citing Utpal Parrikar, who filed his nomination as an Independent candidate earlier at present from his father’s seat of Panaji.

“Michael Lobo was sidelined. I being a minister, I left and resigned as a minister. I have left so the people of Goa feel that we are in a democratic country,” he stated.

Over the final weeks, the BJP has gained 4 leaders and misplaced 4. As Alina Saldanha left for Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, Pravin Zantye for Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, and Carlos Almeida and Michael Lobo to Congress, the BJP inducted 4 sitting MLAs — Independents Govind Gaude and Rohan Khaunte Goa Forward Party’s Jayesh Salgaocar and Ravi Naik from the Congress.

But past saying that solely individuals who didn’t get a ticket left, the social gathering has not commented on the departures.

The exit of Mr Lobo, nonetheless, stung. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated, “We work with the philosophy of `nation first, state first’, while former MLA Michael Lobo, who has left the party, has his priority as ‘patni pratham’ (wife first)”.

Mr Lobo and his spouse Delilah stop the BJP on January 10 and joined the Congress the very subsequent day. She is now a candidate from the Siolim seat.

“I would directly deny the allegation because they have never asked for ticket. This is all a blatant lie,” he stated.

There can be hypothesis that Mr Lobo joined the Congress to meet larger ambitions within the much-depleted social gathering. The BJP alternative of Laxmikant Parsekar for the state’s high publish as a substitute of Francisco D’Souza — Goa BJP’s earliest Christian face who was Manohar Parrikar’s deputy — has despatched a message {that a} background within the social gathering’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is crucial to maneuver ahead.