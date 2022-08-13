Though Trump had a reputation for avoiding briefings and flushing meeting notes, he would ask officials for documents: ‘Can I keep this?’

U.S. President Donald Trump holds his notes as he talks about his assembly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, throughout a gathering with House Republicans within the Cabinet Room of the White House on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.Mark Wilson/Getty Images

As president, Donald Trump had a fame for being difficult to brief and destroying meeting notes.

At instances, he would ask officers if he may preserve paperwork he obtained, in response to members of his workers.

“From time to time the president would say ‘Can I keep this?'” Trump’s former Chief of Staff informed CNN.

Trump’s reluctance to take a seat for the Presidential Daily Briefing whereas in workplace was properly documented. His first briefer, Ted Gistaro, told CBS News the previous president “doesn’t really read anything,” whereas intelligence officers described him as “far and away the most difficult” new president to temporary. The each day briefing was extra typically delivered to Vice President Mike Pence than the president, The Guardian reported.

Hoping to encourage the president to learn extra of his briefings, Gistaro’s successor, Beth Sanner, included a one-page define and a set of graphics, former CIA officer John Helgerson recounted in his book, “Getting to Know the President.”

When he did attend conferences, former President Trump is rumored to have destroyed information, together with by flushing written notes down the White House toilets. He additionally had a behavior of ripping and shredding paperwork, The Washington Post reported. The shredding was so prolific, Politico reported, that a complete staff was devoted to taping paperwork again collectively for preservation.

“I have seen Trump tear up papers, not into small, small pieces, but usually twice — so take a piece of paper, rip it once, and then rip it again and then throw it into the garbage pail,” The Washington Post reported Michael Cohen, Trump’s former private lawyer, stated.

In addition to his behavior of destroying assembly notes, a number of workers members famous that Trump would ask officers if he may preserve paperwork he obtained.

“From time to time, the president would say ‘Can I keep this?'” Trump’s former Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, informed CNN’s Erin Burnett on Friday. Mulvaney added the White House had “entire teams” of individuals devoted to preserving official paperwork.

Though Mulvaney wouldn’t draw a direct line between Trump’s behavior of asking to maintain information and the search of his Mar-a-Lago residence in pursuit of categorized paperwork, his feedback echoed these of John Bolton, Trump’s one-time nationwide safety advisor.

“Often the president would say [to intelligence briefers] ‘Well, can I keep this?'” Bolton informed CBS News. “And in my experience, the intelligence briefers most often would say ‘Well, sir, we’d prefer to take that back,’ but sometimes they forgot.”

