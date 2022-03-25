“Thought Taliban Had Changed”: Afghan Girls After School Banned Yet Again

There has been no clear rationalization for the last-minute reversal on secondary faculties.

Days after the Taliban staged a merciless U-turn on permitting Afghan ladies again to high school, Adeeba Haidari feels as if she is in jail.

The 13-year-old was certainly one of hundreds of jubilant ladies who flocked again to secondary faculties reopening throughout the nation on Wednesday, for the primary time for the reason that Taliban seized energy in August.

But simply hours into courses, the training ministry introduced a shock coverage reversal that left schoolgirls feeling betrayed and the worldwide group outraged.

“Not only me but everyone you asked believed that the Taliban had changed,” stated Adeeba, who briefly returned to Al Fatah Girls School within the capital, Kabul.

“When they sent everyone back home from school, we understood that the Taliban were the same Taliban of 25 years ago,” her 11-year-old sister Malahat added.

“We are being treated like criminals just because we are girls. Afghanistan has turned into a jail for us.”

When the Taliban returned to energy, they promised a softer rule in contrast with their first regime from 1996 to 2001, which turned infamous for human rights abuses.

They claimed to respect girls’s rights, according to their interpretation of Islamic sharia legislation, and stated ladies can be allowed to check by to school.

But the Taliban have imposed a slew of restrictions on girls, successfully banning them from many authorities jobs, policing what they put on and stopping them from travelling outdoors of their cities alone.

They have additionally detained a number of girls’s rights activists.

“We miss our freedom. We miss our classmates and teachers,” stated Adeeba.

‘Dreams shattered’

There has been no clear rationalization for the last-minute reversal on secondary faculties, however reviews leaked from a secretive management assembly this week prompt motives starting from issues with uniforms to an outright rejection of the necessity for training for teenage ladies.

The training ministry nonetheless insists faculties will restart, however solely when new tips are issued.

Across city, Nargis Jafri, from the minority Shiite Hazara group, stated the Taliban really feel threatened by educated girls.

“They believe that if we study, we will gain knowledge and we will fight against them,” the 14-year-old informed AFP, sitting together with her books unfold out on her examine desk at residence.

It is agonising for her to look at boys her age strolling previous her home on their technique to college every morning.

“It is really hard and painful for me,” she stated.

Like many households, historical past is repeating itself from one era to the subsequent.

Nargis’s mom, Hamida, was compelled to depart college through the Taliban’s first rule when she was about 10 years previous.

The tales from what she thought was a distant previous are flooding into her thoughts once more.

“I used to feel strange when she told us how she wore a burqa or a chador, or how a woman was not allowed to go out without a male relative,” Nargis stated.

Hamida now struggles to just accept the same destiny for her daughter.

“My daughter will be held back from going to school,” she stated. “The dreams she has in her heart will be shattered.”

