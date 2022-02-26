Thousands across Europe protest over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Thousands of individuals took to the streets in cities throughout Europe, and all all over the world on Saturday, to protest in opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In Georgia, a rustic that was the sufferer of a Russian invasion in 2008, some 30,000 folks turned out within the capital Tbilisi.

“We have compassion for Ukrainians, perhaps more than other countries, because we have experienced Russia’s barbaric aggression on our soil,” mentioned 32-year-old taxi driver Niko Tvauri, as crowds waved Georgian and Ukrainian flags and sang the nationwide anthems of each international locations.

In the Estonian capital Tallinn, a number of thousand folks congregated at Freedom Square to listen to a music and a speech from President Alar Karis.

Estonia was an occupied a part of the Soviet Union and shares a border with Russia.

Finland has EU’s longest border with Russia

Across the Baltic Sea in Helsinki, police say at the very least 10,000 folks took to the streets of the Finnish capital at a number of anti-war protests on Saturday.

Many demonstrators gathered at Helsinki’s Senate Square, whereas others marched on the Russian Embassy within the capital’s Eira neighbourhood.

“President Zelenskyy called on all people around the world to come out and protest Putin’s war crimes,” Coel Thomas, a Green celebration activist and deputy Helsinki metropolis counsellor advised Euronews.

“Marching to the Russian embassy to bring our message of peace is the very least we can do to support the people of Ukraine.”

The Finns share the EU’s longest exterior border with Russia and Russians are the one largest group of foreigners residing in Finland, largely within the capital metropolis area and within the east across the metropolis of Lappeenranta just a few kilometres from the border crossing into Russia.

Protests in France

At the Place de la République in Paris, a number of hundred demonstrators chanted “Putin assassin”, “Putin terrorist”.

Liliya Gryshuk, a 29-year-old Ukrainian residing in Paris, was one in all them.

People in France “didn’t expect it (at war). We were right: Putin is garbage”. “And no one is going to help us?” asks the younger girl.

In the gang, singing in Ukrainian, ladies are crying.

Thousands extra folks gathered in Strasbourg to protest in opposition to the conflict; a whole lot extra got here out on the streets of Montpellier.

“What he is doing today in Kyiv, he can do it again tomorrow in Warsaw or Bucharest,” mentioned Edgar Parant, 21, a regulation pupil.

In Marseille there have been chants of “Cursed be the war” and “Putin is bombing my beautiful Ukraine” as a whole lot of individuals gathered within the metropolis’s Old Port space on Saturday afternoon.

France’s second metropolis, twinned with Odesa in south-west Ukraine, mayor Benoît Payan adorned the facade of the city corridor on Thursday with the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine, which flies beside the French, European and Marseille flags.

“We are all in shock, we are just trying to understand, my family is bombarded, nowadays, it seems so improbable,” says Ludmila Tonka Fannière, a Ukrainian who has been residing in France for the previous 11 years.

“I came because it is important that the French are present, to defend Ukraine is to defend Europe, France, democracy and it is to put a stop to Putin who is outside of all the treaties international,” defined Olivier Baudry.

He provides: “We can’t let it happen, we are really on the verge of a war in Europe”.

Protests throughout Europe, and the world

In London on Saturday protesters exterior the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy have been joined by Conservative MP Matt Hancock, a former well being minister.

In Rome on Friday evening hundreds of individuals marched in a torchlight procession to the Colosseum.

“Putin, assassin!”, “Yes to peace, no to war”, “Banish Swift’s Russia”, could possibly be learn on banners. Other placards confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin with a bloodstained hand on his face, or evaluating him to Hitler with the phrases: “Do you recognize history when it repeats itself?”

“We have always been close to the Ukrainian people… From here, our feeling of helplessness is huge. We can’t do anything else at the moment” mentioned Maria Sergi, an Italian who was born in Russia.

Vladimir Putin “has done a lot of harm, even to his own people. We have a lot of friends who have suffered a lot because of his policies,” she added.

In Athens on Friday night, in entrance of the Russian Embassy, ​​greater than 2,000 folks gathered on the name of the Greek Communist Party and the novel left celebration Syriza. Traditionally pro-Russian, these events denounced “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ” and an “imperialist war against a people”.

These demonstrations of solidarity usually are not confined to Europe: different protests in Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Australia, Montreal, Israel and Kenya additionally voiced their opposition to the conflict, at the same time as Russian forces continued to assault targets in Ukraine.