Thousands arrested during anti-war protests in Russia, authorities say

At least 3,500 individuals have been detained throughout a collection of anti-war protests throughout Russia on Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has stated, in accordance with Russian information companies.

The rights teams OVD-info put the variety of individuals arrested at 4,640 in 65 cities on Sunday.

It brings the variety of demonstrators arrested for the reason that begin of the Russian army invasion to greater than 13,000.

Numerous rallies have taken place throughout Russia for the reason that starting of the invasion, regardless of new legal guidelines being handed to crack down on protesters.

Russian state TV confirmed mass rallies held throughout the nation in help of what Russia continues to be calling “the special military operation in Ukraine”.

Motor rallies with flags flying from automotive home windows and stickers saying ‘For Victory’ have been held alongside the central streets of a number of cities.

People additionally laid flowers at memorials and sang conflict songs.