Thousands Book Airbnbs In Ukraine, Raising Nearly $2 Million For People Impacted By War

(CBS Detroit) — People are reserving Airbnbs in Ukraine with no plans of staying in them.

The initiative, which gained reputation on social media, is a technique to get cash to Ukrainians impacted by the battle.

READ MORE: Boutique In Detroit Shelter Offers Items To Woman In Need At No Cost

Last week, the CEO of Airbnb says greater than 61,000 nights had been booked in 48 hours, elevating virtually $2 million for hosts in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Jury Picked For Alleged Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

The firm can be providing free short-term housing for as much as 100,000 refugees.

MORE NEWS: Detroit Police Search For Suspect Wanted In Fatal Shooting

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.