Thousands continue to flee Russian bombardment of Mariupol

Refugees arrived on buses from Mariupol within the south east Ukrainian metropolis of Zaporizhzhia after discovering transport chartered by volunteers.

Some drove their private automobiles, adorned with a white ribbon to point out they’re civilians.

“We walked for almost 15 kilometres with a 6 year-old child and a teenager,” mentioned Tatiana, a physician who lived in Mariupol. “We walked despite the mines, the Grad and the rockets.”

She mentioned town barely exists anymore with some 90 per cent of homes there destroyed.

Further north, within the metropolis of Lysychansk, virtually half of the 100,000 individuals who reside within the metropolis have already left.

Lysychansk has turn into a transit city for individuals who are fleeing from locations far worse.

Ukrainian officers introduced on Saturday that there have been seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate folks within the east of the nation, the place heavy combating has taken place.

Millions of Ukrainians have been internally displaced because the starting of the warfare on 24 February and greater than 4.1 million have fled the nation, in accordance with the United Nations’ Refugee Agency.

Around 120 folks arrived on the airport in Moldova on Friday as a part of the second humanitarian flight initiated by the German authorities.

Nearly 400,000 Ukrainians have fled to the neighbouring nation because the starting of the warfare.