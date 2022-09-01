Thousands demonstrate in Kosovo over alleged rape of girl, 11

The alleged rape of an 11-year-old lady in Kosovo has prompted 1000’s of individuals to protest for a second consecutive day.

Demonstrators marched by the centre of the capital Pristina on Thursday to demand motion.

Red paint was additionally thrown at Kosovo’s authorities headquarters and the justice ministry, in accordance with photographs on social media.

The protests have been organised by the NGO Feminist Action and the Reflection Collective, with banners studying “We demand the protection of girls and women” and “Educate the boys”.

One of the organisers, Trina Binaku, stated the rape of an 11-year-old lady was an emblem of Kosovo’s “patriarchal system”.

Five male suspects — together with three minors — are accused of sexually abusing the lady for a number of hours in broad daylight in a Pristina park on Saturday. They have all been arrested.

The head of the Kosovar police additionally resigned on Wednesday out of “professional conscience” over the case.

Binaku instructed the group that the protests will proceed till the federal government introduces efficient measures to punish gender-based violence and protest victims.