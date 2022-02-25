Thousands flee air strikes as fighting erupts in Myanmar | CNN





Reuters

—

Myanmar’s navy deployed floor troops and launched air and artillery strikes towards insurgent forces within the nation’s east, witnesses, native media and an support group mentioned on Thursday, prompting hundreds of individuals to flee.

Bombardments have been carried out for a second day in Nan Mei Khon village in Kayah, a state bordering Thailand the place troopers have met months of resistance from the Karenni National Defence Force (KNDF), considered one of a number of militia teams that’s difficult the junta’s rule.

Myanmar’s navy council couldn’t instantly be reached for touch upon Thursday, and state media retailers haven’t talked about the preventing.

The Free Burma Rangers, a aid group working within the space, shared footage from a day earlier of homes ablaze within the village with the sound of artillery exploding close by.

“Bombing again today on 24 February 2022. Also mortar attacks and infantry assault in this area. Thousands fleeing again,” the group’s founder, David Eubank, mentioned in a textual content message.

Eubank mentioned two folks have been killed and three have been wounded on Wednesday. The Myanmar Now information website reported three have been killed in one other village attacked by a jet on Wednesday.

A KNDF consultant was unable to verify experiences of casualties however mentioned heavy preventing had taken place since Wednesday. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the data.

The navy dominated Myanmar for 5 a long time till 2011 however is struggling to consolidate energy this time because it faces protests in cities, armed battle on a number of fronts and sanctions imposed to isolate generals who overthrew a democratically elected authorities final 12 months.

At least 90,000 folks have since been displaced by preventing in Kayah state, in keeping with the United Nations humanitarian company, which estimates 441,000 folks have fled unrest in Myanmar for the reason that coup.

Human rights teams have accused the navy of utilizing disproportionate power in civilian areas. The navy says it’s preventing “terrorists.”

A rescue employee, who declined to be recognized for security causes, advised Reuters that heavy bombardment was complicating efforts to maneuver civilians to aid camps.

“Thousands of people are stuck,” the rescue employee mentioned.

“We weren’t able to get them out of the area yet… They are attacking the people by air, by land and also with heavy weapons.”