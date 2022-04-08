Thousands gather at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa for first Friday prayers of Ramadan

Tens of hundreds of Muslims flocked to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque on the primary Friday of Ramadan for midday prayers, which handed peacefully regardless of considerations a couple of repeat of Israeli-Palestinian violence that erupted in the course of the Muslim holy month final yr.

From early morning, residents of cities corresponding to Bethlehem and Ramallah within the occupied West Bank lined up at Israeli checkpoints to go to Al-Aqsa.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After two years of COVID restrictions, Israel has allowed some Palestinians from the West Bank who maintain a journey allow to enter Jerusalem.

But tensions are once more excessive within the metropolis holy to Christians, Jews and Muslims. A Palestinian gunman shot lifeless two folks at a Tel Aviv bar on Thursday, the newest in a string of lethal assaults in Israel.

“We thought they (Israel) won’t let us enter due to the last escalation, but thank God everything is ok,” mentioned Hussein Abayat from Bethlehem. “Al-Aqsa is the most valuable thing we have, we do everything in our power to visit it and the rest is up to God.”

Israeli forces are on excessive alert throughout the nation and there can be “no restrictions” of their battle to “eradicate terror,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett mentioned in a press release.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Thursday’s assault whereas cautioning in opposition to “continuing the repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and the provocative actions of extremist settler groups,” the Palestinian WAFA information company reported.

Days earlier than the beginning of Ramadan, far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir toured the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, recognized to Jews as Temple Mount, in a transfer seen by Palestinians as a provocation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque, which sits atop a plateau within the coronary heart of Jerusalem’s Old City, is likely one of the most delicate websites within the Middle East battle.

Last yr noticed nightly clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in the course of the fasting month. Threats of Palestinian displacement in East Jerusalem and police raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque helped ignite an 11-day Israel-Gaza warfare that killed greater than 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 folks in Israel.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in a 1967 warfare, later annexing it, in a transfer not acknowledged internationally.

Palestinians need East Jerusalem because the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Read extra: Israeli court upholds ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa mosque compound