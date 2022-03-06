Thousands gather worldwide to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Thousands of individuals gathered in cities the world over on Saturday to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Residents of Kherson, the southern Ukrainian metropolis at present below Russian management, took to the streets to reveal towards the presence of the Russian troops.

Russian troopers fired warning photographs however the protest continued.

Several thousand folks additionally gathered in Paris on the Place de la République, to indicate their assist for Ukraine and to reveal their opposition to the Russian invasion.

In the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, demonstrators made a human chain connecting the embassies that sit on the UN Security Council and demanded an finish to the warfare. Some 29,000 Ukrainians at present reside in Portugal, making it one of many largest international communities within the nation.

Maria Joao, a Portugese pensioner, mentioned that she was right here due to her personal experiences of warfare, “I am here out of solidarity and also because what is happening makes me very sad. I also went through this kind of situation when I had to leave Angola (after the 1974 revolution in Portugal and subsequent independence of Angola in 1975), so I understand very well the situation of these Ukrainian women and children. That is why I am here.”

Protesters in London’s Trafalgar Square demanded assist for Ukraine. Speakers addressed the gang and lead the demonstrators in “stand with Ukraine” and “air defence for Ukraine” chants.

Similar scenes have been noticed in Rome, as hundreds crammed the streets on Saturday afternoon, waving flags, holding banners and with audio system’ declaring their solidarity with Ukraine and their want for the warfare to finish.

In Zurich too, hundreds of individuals protested by the streets to the town centre demanding a right away ceasefire, diplomatic negotiations and the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Over in Asia, crowds convened in Tokyo shouting “Stop war, protect lives” whereas some held indicators that learn: “We stand with Ukraine.” and held up photos of the Russian President which learn “Stop Putin!”