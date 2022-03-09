Thousands Honor Fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci At Funeral In Revere

REVERE (CBS) – About 2,000 legislation enforcement officers got here to Revere Wednesday to hitch household and pals as they paid their closing respects to fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci at her funeral.

Bucci was killed March 4, when a tanker truck slammed into her cruiser on Interstate 93 in Stoneham as she stopped within the breakdown lane to assist a driver. She was 34 years previous.

A large show of uniformed officers saluted as Trooper Bucci’s casket was escorted from the hearse into Saint Anthony’s Church. The six pallbearers have been all feminine troopers who have been classmates of Bucci’s throughout coaching.

“They are the first all-female pallbearer contingent for an MSP line of duty funeral service,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio stated in an announcement.

At the tip of the funeral Mass, Bucci’s stepfather, Jim Burditt, stated she would have appreciated that.

“She’s looking down, feeling proud, and smiling at each and every one of you. I also know she’s probably saying, ‘It’s about time you ladies carry me.’” Burditt informed the packed church.

After the Mass, a riderless horse handed the church, preserving with custom at police funerals. A pair of backwards-facing boots have been additionally within the stirrups, representing a fallen officer trying again at her colleagues for a closing time.

A radio transmission was then broadcast, saying “cruiser 1832, Trooper Bucci, rest in peace,” formally signaling her finish of watch. The burial service was non-public.

“I think they’re just going to miss her demeanor, her good will,” the pinnacle of the State Police, Lt. Col. Christopher Mason, told reporters earlier than the funeral.

“She was just really a decent, good person. Somebody you would want to have as a co-worker, somebody you would want to represent your agency, and somebody you would want to serve the public. She really was a trooper for the times that we are in now. So that is what makes this such a great loss for the Massachusetts State Police, and of course the Bucci family.”

“It’s been a difficult week. It certainly highlights for the troopers the dangers of the job and it also has a ripple effect. The loved ones that stay at home that bear that burden of worry while we’re on patrol, it impacts them greatly,” Mason stated.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey have been amongst these attending the Mass Wednesday.

About 1,200 legislation enforcement officers got here to pay their respects at Trooper Bucci’s wake Tuesday afternoon.

There was no faculty in Revere Wednesday because of the funeral. Several roads have been closed across the church on Revere Street for the procession earlier than and after the Mass.

Bucci became a trooper in May 2020. She was the twenty second Massachusetts State Trooper to die within the line of obligation.