Thousands in Vietnam mourn Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West

Thousands of mourners packed a pagoda in Vietnam’s Buddhist heartland on Sunday to pay tribute to the late Vietnamese monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh, credited with bringing mindfulness to the West.

The Zen grasp, whose attain inside Buddhism was seen as second solely to the Dalai Lama, died aged 95 on Saturday on the Tu Hieu Pagoda within the metropolis of Hue.

Widely often called the daddy of mindfulness, Thich Nhat Hanh spent almost 4 many years in exile after he was banished from his homeland for calling for an finish to the Vietnam War.

He wrote greater than 100 books on mindfulness and meditation and hosted retreats worldwide.

Early on Sunday morning, chanting monks carried his physique coated by a yellow sheet together with ornamental umbrellas by way of the throng of mourners.

The odor of incense wafted within the air as they put his physique in a wood coffin and positioned it within the meditation corridor adorned with yellow daisies.

Buddhist monks in yellow and brown robes recited prayers and followers sporting gray stood in silent contemplation of a outstanding life.