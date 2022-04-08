Thousands march in Lima, Peru demanding the resignation of President Pedro Castillo – Latin America Reports

This article was initially revealed by Diego López Marina on Peru Reports, a sister publication.

Hours after Peruvian President Pedro Castillo ordered a 24-hour curfew to calm protests throughout the nation, 1000’s of residents on Tuesday ignored the order and took to the streets to demand his resignation, forcing Mr. Castillo to rescind the measure simply hours earlier than it was set to run out.

In downtown Lima, 1000’s of protesters snaked their manner by way of metropolis streets till they reached San Martín Plaza and Abancay Avenue, close to Peru’s Congress.

“Resign, Castillo!” “We are tired!” “The people don’t surrender!” cried the demonstrators who carried banners and dawned Peruvian soccer jerseys.

The residents tried to achieve Congress the place, on Tuesday afternoon, the president and his ministers met with members of Congress and spokespersons for the caucuses to hunt options to rising gasoline costs and meals prices which have sparked a nationwide transportation strike.

Mr. Castillo didn’t give clear explanations or talk concrete actions, however earlier than leaving Congress, he introduced the top of the curfew. The announcement was made round 5:00 PM, simply seven hours earlier than the curfew’s deliberate expiration time.

“I must announce that from this moment on we are going to cancel the curfew order,” he said.

Despite the announcement, the protests continued. Some violent acts had been reported, similar to harm to the workplaces of the Public Ministry, Peru’s Judiciary, and different private and non-private buildings.