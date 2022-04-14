Thousands of baby eels found in suitcases at Amsterdam airport

Dutch authorities have seized hundreds of child eels that had been found in baggage at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

Around 300,000 of them had been present in small water luggage inside eight similar crimson suitcases on Monday.

The eels had been introduced into the nation by two males and a girl from Malaysia, travelling in transit to Portugal.

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) confirmed in a statement that the three passengers had been arrested.

“The suspects’ luggage attracted the attention of Schiphol security employees,” the authority stated on Thursday.

“The alerted Customs officers found bags filled with water and small eels in 8 suitcases … Inspectors from the NVWA found that a total of 105 kilos of glass eel were in the suitcases.”

The animals had been confiscated and launched in Dutch waters, the authority added.

Eels are a protected species and their export is topic to strict guidelines attributable to black market poaching. The estimated annual worth of unlawful trafficking in European glass eels to Asia is estimated at €3 billion.

In 2010, the European Union banned all exports of glass eels exterior its borders.