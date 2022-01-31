Thousands of Czechs protest against COVID curbs

Thousands of Czechs massed in Prague’s Wenceslas Square on Sunday, waving flags and chanting slogans towards COVID-19 restrictions, whilst infections surge, Trend stories citing Reuters.

Protesters primarily objected to harsher restrictions for the unvaccinated, together with a ban on consuming in eating places.

“The state should listen to the people’s demands. The arrangements and restrictions lead us on the road to hell,” Zuzana Vozabova who banged a drum via the protest, stated.

The nation of 10.7 million reported its highest each day tally of circumstances on Wednesday – 54,689, and the numbers on different latest days have ranked among the many highest because the begin of the epidemic.

Despite the hovering numbers, the federal government scrapped a decree final week making COVID-19 vaccinations obligatory for key professionals and over-60s to keep away from “deepening fissures” in society.

The centre-right ruling coalition of Prime Minister Petr Fiala has shortened quarantine and isolation occasions because it braced for the Omicron variant, whereas launching obligatory testing of workers at corporations.

Hospitalizations stood at 1,989 as of Saturday, far under the numbers of round 7,000 reported through the earlier peak on the flip of final November and December.

The nation has reported 37,184 coronavirus deaths because the begin of the pandemic, one of many world’s worst charges per capita.