Thousands of flights canceled nationwide during busiest Memorial Day weekend in years

BOSTON – Thousands of flights have been canceled across the nation on what has been the busiest Memorial Day weekend in years.

According to AAA, simply over three million individuals have been anticipated to fly this weekend.

Boston was one of many high 10 Memorial Day locations, so Monday figures to be a busy day at Logan Airport.

Travelers throughout the nation needed to take care of cancellations in current days. At Logan Airport, 50 flights have been canceled on Saturday. Another 15 have been canceled Sunday, adopted by 12 extra on Monday.

According to FlightAware, Delta canceled essentially the most quantity of flights of any airline this weekend with greater than 250 canceled nationally on Saturday.

Delta mentioned the cancellations have been resulting from dangerous climate and air site visitors management actions.

A spokesman for Delta mentioned the airline is making an attempt to offer individuals at the least 24 hours discover that their flight was canceled.

Delta additionally informed CBS News that 90% of consumers who had a flight canceled on Sunday have been rebooked later within the day.

To keep away from journey troubles on Memorial Day, examine along with your airline earlier than leaving residence and arrive to your flight at the least two hours early.