Thousands of football fans eagerly await the Champions League Final as Ancelotti’s men face the Reds

Following their latest la liga triumph, Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid will probably be bidding for a 14th Champions League title once they tackle Liverpool within the ultimate in Paris on Saturday.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti ought to have a completely match squad to select from while Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp had been sweating over the health of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho forward of the massive sport though each must be availiable for the match.

With hours to go earlier than kick off, 1000’s of Liverpool and Real Madrid followers have been flooding the streets.

Whilst many are hoping their group can go all the best way, most appear nicely conscious that not so much separates the 2 sides.

Against the beautiful backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, one Liverpool fan advised Euronews Sports Editor Andy Robini, “I’m only worried about Benzema (…) I think he’s been across his career one of the most unappreciated strikers of his generation and really he’s well up there. Arguably he’s one of the best number 9’s in the world at the moment”.

While a Real Madrid fan stated, “it isn’t worry, however sure we do have to remain targeted. They have a very good coach, it is a good group however Real Madrid will win I’m positive”.

Liverpool might be slight favourites going into the final but Real Madrid always seem to find a way and whatever the outcome, both teams and their fans fully deserve to be here in Paris.

“After having knocked out PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City, Real Madrid will fancy their possibilities in opposition to Liverpool though the Reds have had one other spectacular season through which they’ve been competing on all fronts” said Robini in the French capital on Friday.

“Four years after dropping to Madrid within the champions league ultimate, will historical past repeat itself or can Jurgen Klopp’s males cease Luka Modric’s genius in midfield and Karim Benzema’s effectivity in entrance of aim? I assume we’ll have to attend and see”.

The sport kicks off at 9pm native time.