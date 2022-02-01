Thousands of Haiti homes flooded, rivers swell amid heavy rains

Thousands of houses have been flooded and a few 2,500 households displaced in Haiti as torrential rain prompted rivers to burst their banks, and rescue groups have begun evacuating individuals in high-risk zones, the civil safety authority mentioned on Monday, Trend experiences citing Reuters.

Nearly 36 hours of rain prompted flooding, primarily within the north of the Caribbean nation, with water filling the historic middle of town of Cap-Haitien, and heavy winds downing timber, the company mentioned.

“Residents of areas that are prone to flooding and exposed to wind (should) take the necessary precautions to protect themselves,” the company wrote in an announcement. “Above all, do not cross flooded rivers under any circumstances.”

The flooding has already affected the city Anse à Veau, which was close to the epicenter of an earthquake final week that killed two individuals however prompted restricted general injury, it mentioned.

Haiti is vulnerable to pure disasters, sometimes as a result of poor state of the housing and flood-prone areas are sometimes dwelling to poor and densely populated communities.

Some 300,000 individuals have been killed in a large 2010 earthquake and one other 2,000 died final yr in a quake on the nation’s southern peninsula.