Thousands of public servants avoid new vaccine mandates amid policy pause
At least two Queensland authorities departments have paused plans for brand spanking new employees vaccination necessities amid a overview of inside pandemic response measures throughout the general public service.
The selections, affecting employees within the Transport and Main Roads, and Communities, Housing and Digital Economy departments, come as guidelines barring unvaccinated folks from pubs and cafes had been lifted this week.
All state authorities companies at the moment are reviewing their COVID-19 risk-assessments in gentle of the choice by Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard to ease the rules in all but vulnerable settings.
Gerrard mentioned on the time that, given excessive vaccination charges, the public-health advantage of conserving such restrictions for many companies was “just not there” because the state handed the height of its second Omicron wave transmission.
Just sooner or later earlier, Communities director-general Clare O’Connor wrote to employees advising that after session and cautious consideration she had determined to roll out a coverage from April 18 requiring staff be “up to date” with COVID vaccines.
“Staff who are not … (except those with current valid exemptions) will not be able to access any departmental workplace,” O’Connor mentioned. The e-mail, seen by this masthead, linked on to the finalised coverage, which was mentioned to stipulate dates by when employees needed to be vaccinated in addition to how exemptions can be managed.
“The decision has been based on our commitment to ensure that staff, stakeholders, and our communities are kept safe,” she mentioned within the e-mail.
The division, which reaches from housing and homelessness help to cultural areas together with the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art, had greater than 3700 full-time-equivalent employees as of July 2021.