Thousands of public servants avoid new vaccine mandates amid policy pause

At least two Queensland authorities departments have paused plans for brand spanking new employees vaccination necessities amid a overview of inside pandemic response measures throughout the general public service.

The selections, affecting employees within the Transport and Main Roads, and Communities, Housing and Digital Economy departments, come as guidelines barring unvaccinated folks from pubs and cafes had been lifted this week.

A plan set to have been rolled out by Transport and Main Roads director-general Neil Scales from April 11 for his division’s virtually 10,000 employees — together with these in customer support centres — is amongst at the least two to have been now placed on maintain. Credit:Facebook / Transport and Main Roads Queensland

All state authorities companies at the moment are reviewing their COVID-19 risk-assessments in gentle of the choice by Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard to ease the rules in all but vulnerable settings.

Gerrard mentioned on the time that, given excessive vaccination charges, the public-health advantage of conserving such restrictions for many companies was “just not there” because the state handed the height of its second Omicron wave transmission.