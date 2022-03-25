Thousands of students miss school amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Teachers are exempt from isolating if they’re shut contacts, underneath well being orders. However, “the department has made the decision that critical workers will only be asked to attend a school site as a last resort where the employee is essential to keep the school operational,” a spokesman stated.

Craig Petersen, from the Secondary Principals Council, stated the most important concern going through faculties was staffing. “The problem is that we can keep kids at school and provide them with minimal supervision, but all we’re doing is babysitting,” he stated.

While greater than three-quarters of scholars are attending faculty, “we’ve got pockets right across the state where the figures will be much lower,” he stated.

ANU infectious ailments doctor Sanjaya Senanayake stated a return to masks in faculties might be applicable in conditions the place there have been increased numbers of circumstances being detected.

“We do know that masks reduce your risk of transmission of COVID-19, depending on the type of mask and how it’s well worn,” Dr Senanayake stated, advocating notably for N95 or P2 masks. “It’s a easy factor to do and children are used to it, notably the older youngsters.“About two-thirds of NSW faculties, together with 1000 major faculties, had at the least one case of COVID-19 within the closing week of February.