Thousands of students miss school amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Teachers are exempt from isolating if they’re shut contacts, underneath well being orders. However, “the department has made the decision that critical workers will only be asked to attend a school site as a last resort where the employee is essential to keep the school operational,” a spokesman stated.
Craig Petersen, from the Secondary Principals Council, stated the most important concern going through faculties was staffing. “The problem is that we can keep kids at school and provide them with minimal supervision, but all we’re doing is babysitting,” he stated.
While greater than three-quarters of scholars are attending faculty, “we’ve got pockets right across the state where the figures will be much lower,” he stated.
ANU infectious ailments doctor Sanjaya Senanayake stated a return to masks in faculties might be applicable in conditions the place there have been increased numbers of circumstances being detected.
“We do know that masks reduce your risk of transmission of COVID-19, depending on the type of mask and how it’s well worn,” Dr Senanayake stated, advocating notably for N95 or P2 masks. “It’s a easy factor to do and children are used to it, notably the older youngsters.“About two-thirds of NSW faculties, together with 1000 major faculties, had at the least one case of COVID-19 within the closing week of February.
Principals study of COVID-19 circumstances by being notified by households somewhat than NSW Health. They then ship letters to inform dad and mom of COVID-19 publicity in a pupil’s yr degree or stage, however don’t typically reveal the variety of circumstances.
Friday was the fourth consecutive day that NSW case numbers have tipped over 20,000. In the 24 hours to 4pm, there have been nearly 24,000 optimistic circumstances registered. There are 1182 individuals admitted to hospital with the virus, together with 43 individuals in intensive care.
