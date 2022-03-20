Thousands of supporters were pumped to see Trump. Here’s what they had to say

In deep-blue Broward County, throngs of former President Donald Trump’s supporters flocked to the sting of the Everglades Saturday clad in pink, white and blue to see America’s forty fifth president and different conservatives converse on the newest cease of the American Freedom Tour.

Anna Italino, a 21-year-old from Deerfield Beach accompanied by her three younger buddies clad in an assortment of “Let’s Go Brandon” merchandise, was pumped to see Trump for the primary time.

“He’s honest and for real,” she mentioned. “We are very excited, and we want to hear everything.”

Italino has stood by Trump since 2016, even with little sentiment from others in her technology, she mentioned.

“It’s frustrating really because people are very close-minded and don’t want Trump just because he is honest,” Italino mentioned.

READ MORE: The American Freedom Tour with Trump is under way in Broward. Here’s what’s happening now.

Italino was amongst a big crowd of conservatives who paid to see Trump and surrogates reminiscent of conservative pundit Candace Owens discuss on the non-public occasion, held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. Tickets ranged in worth from $9 to $6,999. An American Freedom Tour consultant informed the Miami Herald that ticket charges would go in direction of paying audio system and the price of placing on the occasion. (The occasion didn’t provide credentials to the media, so the Herald paid the most cost effective worth of admission to enter the sector and canopy the occasion.)

Italino mentioned she is hoping to see Trump on a 2024 ticket with Owens as his working mate.

“We want to see Trump back in office because [President] Joe Biden is doing nothing,” Italino mentioned.

With Trump set to talk within the late afternoon, a sea of pink began hours prior from the stadium’s parking zone to the doorway as dozens of vehicles dawned an array of Trump flags, together with “Trump 2024” and “Make America Great Again.”

Attendees wore MAGA hats and draped marketing campaign flags over their shoulders. They got here from throughout.

READ MORE: See photos of Trump supporters arriving at the American Freedom Tour event in Broward

Story continues

Larissa Martins, who’s Brazilian, had her nation’s flag waving behind her as she held a “Trump — Pence 2020 Flag”.

Sylvia Dudley, a 72-year-old who simply moved from Michigan to the West Palm Beach space, mentioned she was excited to see Trump for the primary time.

“We drive by his house [at Mar-a-Lago] … and we get excited and say, ‘Yay Trump! Keep at it!’” she mentioned. “We needed him because he is a person who you punch him and keeps getting back up.”

Dudley additionally felt it an obligation to come back and help.

“We want to show the country we are for these conservative values, which the Republicans have,” she mentioned. “Trump especially led the way in bringing our country back, and we want to support him and let him know that we want him back….”

The scorching Florida solar was in full drive, pounding down on many keen to flee the warmth. Inside, they discovered air con and Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son and a featured speaker of the occasion, signing copies of his father’s photograph guide “Our Journey Together.”

Donald Trump Jr. indicators copies of his father’s guide “Our Journey Together.”

Genie Samuel, a 66-year-old who has lived in Florida because the 90s, mentioned she thinks Trump is the goal of vitriol. “Sometimes I wish people would have a little less hate in their hearts.”

She isn’t as positive that Trump will run in 2024 as others are, however says she is searching for somebody who cares.

“It would be nice just to have someone to come in and care about our people,” Samuel mentioned. “No violence. Changes need to be made, but I still don’t think violence is the answer. What do I hope for? Peace on Earth.”

Trump graced the stage after 5 p.m., starting his speech following a clip of a monologue from the 1970 movie “Patton” performed on Jumbotrons that included discuss of killing Nazis.

As “God Bless the U.S.A” by Lee Greenwood blared on audio system overhead, Trump ran down a guidelines of what he mentioned are the failings of the Biden administration — together with inflation, the exit of the U.S. navy from Afghanistan and the “assault” of American “heritage.”

“As I stand before you today, Joe Biden and the socialist left are reeling havoc on our nation at a record speed,” he mentioned.

He said that within the 2022 midterm elections America will probably be taken over by a “red wave.” And he continued to falsely declare that he gained the 2020 election — and tease a run in 2024.

“We won twice,” he mentioned, referring to 2016 and 2020. “And we may have to do it again.”

Miami Herald workers author Bianca Padró Ocasio contributed to this report.