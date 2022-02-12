Thousands of Ukrainians march as government urges calm amid fears of invasion

Several 1000’s of Ukrainians marched by way of the middle of Kyiv Saturday in a present of unity amid fears a Russian invasion is imminent, Reuters reports.

In a statement earlier on Saturday, Ukraine’s international ministry stated that armed forces stand able to repel any assault and requested residents to remain calm.

“It is now critical to remain calm and united within the country, and avoid actions that undermine stability and sow panic,” the assertion stated.

On Friday, the U.S. urged its residents to depart the nation inside 24 to 48 hours, as a result of it stated a Russian floor invasion may very well be imminent. Citizens from different nations, together with the U.Okay., Latvia, Denmark and Japan, acquired comparable instructions.

Meanwhile, leaders are ramping up talks with Russian counterparts: U.S. President Joe Biden is predicted to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken has said he’ll additionally discuss to Russia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov. French President Emmanuel Macron has additionally announced he’s planning additional talks with Putin.

