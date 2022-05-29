Thousands of Unionists mark Northern Ireland’s centenary in Belfast

Thousands of unionists gathered in entrance of parliament buildings in Belfast this weekend to rejoice 100 years of Northern Ireland, albeit one 12 months later.

Various members of the Protestant fraternity or the Orange Order — a bunch which is against Irish unity — marched from Stormont to the City Hall after the 2021 celebrations have been postponed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Just weeks in the past, Irish Republican celebration Sinn Féin received legislative elections, a primary in Northern Irish historical past.

While the Democratic Unionist Party has blocked the formation of a power-sharing govt attributable to post-Brexit commerce guidelines, the political impasse didn’t seem to intrude with celebrations.

“It’s great to celebrate 100 years of Northern Ireland, and also it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity so it’s great to be a part of it,” mentioned attendee Joanne McGregor.

The celebrations mark the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, which ended the 1919-1921 Irish War of Independence, and the partition of the island.

“It is important because it’s a historic landmark and it’s something I’m very interested in,” mentioned Orange Order member Peter Cashel.

“And I’m looking forward to the next 100 years of Northern Ireland as we progress from the troubled history we’ve had over the last 100 years.”

The territory’s historical past is marred by The Troubles, a violent battle between pro-British Protestants and Catholics that lasted 30 years.

Despite ongoing disputes with Westminster over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the temper on the occasion was upbeat, simply days earlier than the British Queen Elizabeth II marks her Platinum Jubilee.