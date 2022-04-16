Thousands protest against far-right ahead of French presidential vote

“Better a vote that stinks than a vote that kills”. In Paris and in cities and cities throughout France, hundreds of individuals protested towards the far-right forward of subsequent weekend’s presidential run-off.

Many made it clear that in saying “no to the far right” they didn’t help Emmanuel Macron both — however would reluctantly forged their ballots for the present president with a purpose to preserve out his far-right rival.

“Not a single vote for Marine Le Pen!” chanted folks in Lille, the place a number of hundred demonstrators turned out. Ousted left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon repeated the phrase a number of instances in a speech to supporters final weekend.

“We are here to say no to the far right. (…) for society, freedoms but also the climate. It would be a real regression if it came to power,” mentioned Jean-François Julliard , Managing Director of Greenpeace France. He was one in all a number of thousand individuals who protested in Paris.

One register Paris recalled: “2002 was no, 2022 is still no”, a reference to the “republican front” which noticed tens of millions mobilise to re-elect Jacques Chirac and preserve out the far-right former “Front National” chief Jean-Marie Le Pen who had made it to the second spherical.

There have been related scenes in Marseille too, the town the place Emmanuel Macron held a gathering on Saturday. “We are here to block the far right”, exclaimed one highschool scholar, Medina Bayoui.

In Lyon, the place the demonstrators have been principally younger folks, Emma, ​​a 23-year-old scholar, mentioned she was taking a stand “against the trivialisation of dangerous ideas, against racism, exclusion, potential dictatorship”.

Bruno, a 60-year-old trainer, got here from Chambéry to Lyon to say “no to nationalism, populism, xenophobia”.

Marine Le Pen, who campaigned earlier in Saint-Rémy-sur-Avre, west of Paris, criticised the protests. “Coming to demonstrate against the results of an election”, she mentioned, was “deeply anti-democratic… I think the French find it unpleasant to see their choice being challenged in the street, through demonstrations”.

“Neither Le Pen nor Macron”

While the demonstrations have been all towards the far proper, many who turned out made it clear they didn’t again the outgoing president both.

Sasha Halgand, an activist from SOS Racisme, regretted being confronted with “a Macron / Le Pen duel which young people don’t want,” explaining {that a} vote for Macron can be tactical. “If Marine le Pen came to power, there would be fascist militias, draconian laws.”

Lucile Muller, 19, a scholar in Paris, took problem with each candidates. “We already had the same result five years ago but we did not know Macron. Then we saw police violence, draconian laws (.. .) We would have preferred a second round between Mélenchon and Macron, with debates on ecology for example”.

In Paris, a few clashes broke out between police and around 100 people towards the end of the march.

