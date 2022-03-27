Thousands protest in Madrid against abortion

The protest coincides with Catalonia’s nationwide day, or “Diada”, which commemorates the 1714 fall of Barcelona within the War of the Spanish Succession and the area’s subsequent lack of establishments.

As in different years, the march will get underway at 17:14 (1514 GMT) — a nod to the 12 months 1714. The slogan this 12 months is: “We will fight for independence and win”.

At its peak in 2014, the annual demonstration introduced an estimated 1.8 million individuals onto the streets.

While Catalonia was the epicentre in July of a contemporary wave of Covid-19 infections, the scenario has since improved and a ban on gatherings of extra than 10 individuals was just lately lifted.

Jordi, the chief of grassroots separatist motion Omnium Cultural, stated he hoped to “bring hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets” this 12 months to “prove once again that our movement is more alive than ever”.

But a lot has modified for the reason that frenetic autumn of 2017 when Catalonia’s bid to interrupt away from Spain triggered the nation’s worst political disaster in many years.

Leaders of the rich northeastern area, which has a inhabitants of seven.8 million, defied a authorities ban to organise a secession referendum after which issued a short-lived declaration of independence.

Those behind the transfer had been arrested, tried and sentenced to lengthy jail phrases by Spain’s prime courtroom, whereas others fled overseas to keep away from prosecution, leaving the motion sharply at odds over transfer ahead.

The Spanish authorities’s pardon in June of 9 Catalan separatist leaders, together with Cuixart, has additionally eliminated a rallying cry for the pro-independence camp.

Only 600,000 individuals turned out for the Diada in 2019. Last 12 months, coronavirus-related well being restrictions diminished the celebrations to separate occasions which drew fewer than 60,000 individuals.

This 12 months’s protest comes as top-level talks on resolving the Catalan disaster are set to renew subsequent week between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s minority authorities and the separatist regional authorities of Catalonia.

The separatists have two key calls for — an amnesty for these concerned in the failed independence bid, which might exonerate those that fled overseas, and a referendum on self-determination, this time with Spain’s approval.

But Madrid is implacably against each.

Tensions rose sharply this week after Spain’s central authorities suspended plans to develop Barcelona airport, citing a “lack of confidence” in Catalonia’s regional management.

Catalonia’s regional chief Pere Aragones denounced the suspension as “blackmail”.