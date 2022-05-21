Thousands protest Turkish opposition politician’s conviction for insulting Erdogan

Thousands gathered for a rally in Istanbul on Saturday to protest the conviction of main Turkish opposition politician Canan Kaftancioglu for insulting the president and the state.

Demonstrators within the central district of Maltepe chanted songs and waved the opposition and nationwide flags.

Kaftancioglu, who was sentenced to only beneath 5 years in jail, heads Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) Istanbul department and is among the strongest voices in it.

In 2019, she performed a major position in municipal elections within the metropolis that noticed the CHP take over the mayoralty, which had been held by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party and its Islamist predecessors for the final 25 years.

Turkey’s judicial independence has been within the highlight lately, notably since a crackdown on the judiciary and different state our bodies after an abortive 2016 coup and a change to an government presidency final yr.

The nation’s high court docket upheld three convictions in a ruling made public earlier this month, however decreased the jail time period to 4 years, 11 months and 20 days.

Under Turkish legislation, sentences of beneath 5 years are suspended, and two authorized consultants advised Reuters that Kaftancioglu wouldn’t be jailed.

