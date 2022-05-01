Thousands rally in Armenian capital against Nagorno-Karabakh concessions

Thousands of opposition supporters rallied Sunday within the Armenian capital Yerevan to warn the federal government in opposition to concessions to arch-foe Azerbaijan over the long-disputed Nagorno-Karabakh area.

Opposition events have accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of plans to present away all of Karabakh to Azerbaijan after he informed lawmakers final month that the “international community calls on Armenia to scale down demands on Karabakh.”

On Sunday, a number of thousand opposition supporters gathered in downtown Yerevan, shouting calls for for Pashinyan to resign and holding placards that learn “Karabakh” and

“Armenia without Turks” — in reference to Turkic-speaking Azerbaijanis.

Parliament Vice Speaker and opposition chief Ishkhan Sagatelyan mentioned: “Any political status of Karabakh within Azerbaijan is unacceptable to us.”

“Pashinyan had betrayed people’s trust and must go,” he informed journalists on the rally, including that the protest motion “will lead to the overthrow of the government in the nearest future.”

Yerevan and Baku had been locked in a territorial dispute for the reason that Nineteen Nineties over the mountainous area of Azerbaijan predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians.

Karabakh was on the heart of a six-week warfare in 2020 that claimed greater than 6,500 lives earlier than it ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire settlement.

Under the deal, Armenia ceded swathes of territories it had managed for many years and Russia deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers to supervise the truce.

In April, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met for uncommon EU-mediated talks in Brussels after which they tasked their overseas ministers to “begin preparatory work for peace talks.”

The assembly got here after a flare-up in Karabakh on March 25 that noticed Azerbaijan seize a strategic village within the space below the Russian peacekeepers’ duty, killing three separatist troops.

Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The ensuing conflicts claimed round 30,000 lives.

