Thousands rally in Yerevan ahead of Armenian-Azeri summit

Several thousand opposition supporters rallied Tuesday within the Armenian capital Yerevan to denounce the federal government’s dealing with of a territorial dispute with arch-foe Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh area.

Long-contested between the Caucasus neighbors, Karabakh was on the heart of an all-out conflict in 2020 that claimed greater than 6,500 lives earlier than it ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire settlement.

The pact noticed Armenia cede swathes of territories it had managed for many years in what was seen in Armenia as a nationwide humiliation, sparking weeks of mass anti-government protests.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Waving Armenian and Karabakh flags, protesters crammed the capital’s central Freedom Square on Tuesday night, with many shouting anti-government slogans.

They then marched by way of downtown Yerevan, vowing to dam visitors within the streets later within the night.

The rally was held on the eve of a summit in Brussels between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“The government is ready to give away Karabakh to Azerbaijan,” Gegham Manukyan, a frontrunner of opposition Dashnaktsutyun occasion informed AFP on the rally.

“We have gathered here to draw red lines which no Armenian government must cross while dealing with Azerbaijan,” he added.

“Many in Armenia rule out an option of Karabakh being part of Azerbaijan.”

During their talks on Wednesday, mediated by the European Council President Charles Michel, Aliyev and Pashinyan are anticipated to debate the beginning of negotiations on a “comprehensive peace treaty.”

Their assembly comes after a flare-up in Karabakh on March 25 that noticed Azerbaijan capture a strategic village within the space below the Russian peacekeepers’ duty, killing three separatist troops.

Moscow and Yerevan on the time accused Azerbaijan of a ceasefire violation, a cost Baku has rejected insisting its troops are in Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory.

Yerevan additionally known as on Baku to begin peace talks “without delay.” Baku agreed, saying it had already put ahead such a proposal a yr in the past.

Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The ensuing conflicts claimed round 30,000 lives.

Read extra:

Blast at Baku club kills one, injures 31, gas leak suspected

Georgia denounces South Ossetia’s planned vote on joining Russia

Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions surge with Russia distracted by Ukraine war