Thousands rush to enlist in Ukraine’s army to fight the Russian invasion

On Thursday, Volodymyr Omelyan and his household awoke to the sound of missile blasts close by.

By Friday, he had mentioned goodbye to his spouse and kids and had enlisted to combat.

“I’m not a natural-born killer, and I never dreamed to be that type of guy,” mentioned Omelyan, who served as Ukraine’s infrastructure minister from 2016 to 2019. But he says he sees enlisting as a approach to shield his household. And he is assured within the battle’s consequence.

“We will win,” he informed NPR.

Omelyan is among the thousands of Ukrainians who are choosing to join the fight in opposition to Russia, regardless of grave threat.

“Hundreds of men of all ages gathered in front of the town hall in the central Ukrainian town of Mankivka to join the army,” NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley reported from central Ukraine.

“Ukraine will not kneel,” one potential enlistee informed Beardsley. “We will push these bastards from our land.”

That perspective is consistent with Ukraine’s leaders, who’re calling on regular citizens to take up arms against Russia after Thursday’s invasion.

Still, many Ukrainians are fleeing cities, searching for security from artillery and missile barrages. One of the most important outflows has come from Kyiv, the capital, which is threatened by Russian troops.

As the invasion escalates, 1000’s of civilians have began heading to Ukraine’s western boarders hoping to flee the nation. More than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled their nation because the begin of Russia’s invasion, in line with Filippo Grandi, the United Nations excessive commissioner for refugees.

However, Ukraine’s border company says one group of people won’t be allowed to leave: Ukrainian male residents who’re 18 to 60 years previous. The coverage will likely be in impact so long as the nation stays underneath martial regulation, Ukraine’s border guard service mentioned in an announcement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has drafted reservists and inspired residents to withstand the Russians, however he has not imposed a normal draft up to now.

Vitaliy Shutov, a 22-year-old school pupil within the southern metropolis of Kherson, mentioned he’s prepared to combat if known as upon.

“If I have to, then I will. Of course, I mean, I’ve never held in my arms a gun, for example. I don’t know how to shoot it. I don’t know how to use it. But if I get drafted, then I’ll be OK with it. And I’ll go fight,” he mentioned.

“I just honestly cannot believe that this is happening in 2022. I mean, feels like 1939, like in Nazi Germany when they invaded Poland.”

In one other bid to rally army help and repel Russian forces, Zelenskyy invited males from round Europe to return combat, stressing that the battle with Russia entails the whole continent.

“If you have combat experience in Europe and do not want to look at the indecision of politicians, you can arrive in our state and protect Europe with us where it is now urgently required,” Zelenskyy mentioned.