Thousands sign up to offer free accommodation to Ukrainian refugees

More than 11,000 folks have signed as much as provide free lodging to refugees fleeing the struggle in Ukraine, says the rental platform Airbnb.

Last week, it introduced plans to supply free, short-term stays to 100,000 Ukrainians who’ve escaped Russia’s invasion of their nation.

On Monday, Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, stated 11,183 hosts had signed as much as the scheme in every week.

The platform has additionally waived its charges for leases in Ukraine, that are often between 3% to fifteen%. It comes as individuals are reserving properties in Kyiv and elsewhere within the nation to help locals, with none intention of travelling to Ukraine.

Airbnb has additionally stopped its operations in Russia and Belarus.