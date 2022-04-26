Threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated,” says Russia’s top diplomat

Threat of a nuclear battle “should not be underestimated,” says Russia’s high diplomat

Russia unleashed a string of assaults Monday in opposition to rail and gasoline installations deep inside Ukraine, removed from the entrance traces of Moscow’s new japanese offensive, as Russia’s high diplomat warned in opposition to frightening World War III and stated the specter of a nuclear battle “should not be underestimated.”

The U.S., in the meantime, moved to hurry extra weaponry to Ukraine and stated the help from the Western allies is making a distinction within the two month-old warfare.

“Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared, a day after he and the US secretary of defence made a daring go to to Kyiv to satisfy with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated weapons provided by Western international locations “can be a official goal,” adding that Russian forces had already targeted weapons warehouses in western Ukraine.

“Everyone is reciting incantations that in no case can we allow World War III,” Lavrov said in a wide-ranging interview on Russian television. He accused Ukrainian leaders of provoking Russia by asking NATO to become involved in the conflict.

By providing weapons, NATO forces are “pouring oil on the fire,” he said, according to a transcript on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Regarding the possibility of a nuclear confrontation, Lavrov said: “I would not want to see these risks artificially inflated now, when the risks are rather significant.”

“The danger is serious,” he stated. “It is actual. It shouldn’t be underestimated.”

