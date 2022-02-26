Threat to fire woman for ‘being too fat’

An “emotional eater” has been in her job for 16 years however has been instructed that she must drop pounds or she’ll be sacked.

I’ve been working for a similar employer for 16 years as a dance trainer. I like my job and have an enormous ardour for dance. Over the previous 5 years, I’ve placed on lots of weight. I’m an emotional eater and it’s been a troublesome few years for me with Covid and different private issues.

I do know I must drop pounds however I discover it arduous to cease bingeing on junk meals.

Recently, the proprietor of the dance faculty took me apart and mentioned I must drop pounds or I would lose my job. She mentioned that my weight means I can’t do my job correctly – she says I’m not match sufficient to display strikes, get out of breath doing easy duties, and that I’m a foul instance to the children.

I really feel bereft as my job is likely one of the solely issues I’ve left that brings pleasure into my life. Can I actually be sacked for being too fats? – Audrey, NSW

You can’t be sacked for being too fats. You can, nevertheless, be sacked in case you are not performing your job to the required affordable requirements and in the end not assembly the inherent necessities of your position.

That mentioned, it feels like your employer has not successfully communicated her issues to you or given you a chance to enhance your efficiency, so any termination of your employment at this stage may probably be unfair dismissal.

We will define your rights when it comes to underperformance and termination of your employment.

However, these points, notably for longstanding workers like your self, can generally be addressed by means of efficient communication, so we encourage you to firstly take some proactive steps to guard your self.

You ought to guarantee you’re acquainted with your employment contract, any place description, your employer’s insurance policies and practices about your position and what’s anticipated of you.

If this isn’t clear, you possibly can sit down together with your boss and ask her to clarify (verbally and in writing) the expectations of your position, and notify you of the expectations you’re and should not assembly.

You can ask to take a help particular person alongside to this assembly if it could make you extra comfy.

If you want extra coaching or help out of your employer, it’s best to elevate it presently and once more affirm in writing.

The efficiency expectations and any underperformance must be restricted to the duties themselves and never be related to any private traits or your look (akin to your weight).

Sometimes an employer can have unreasonably excessive expectations, unjustified criticism and extreme scrutiny of an worker’s efficiency.

There generally is a advantageous line between constructive criticism and bullying. If you assume the road has been crossed, this happens repeatedly over a time period and impacts your well being and security, it may represent office bullying, which is illegal.

Action will be taken within the Fair Work Commission to cease bullying at work.

You can even must work out if there are any guidelines or steps your employer should comply with to handle underperformance, which might be outlined in your award, registered settlement, contract of employment or office coverage.

Accessing your private and annual depart entitlements might be one thing you contemplate to help together with your well being. Your employer can’t unreasonably refuse to approve depart.

Your employer can’t take disciplinary motion with out a legitimate purpose and with out following a good course of.

This contains providing you with enough time to repair the efficiency points she has recognized.

Disciplinary motion may embody a written warning about your underperformance which outlines intimately the explanation for the warning, your employer’s expectations and penalties for not bettering your efficiency over an inexpensive time-frame.

Termination of your employment must be a final resort in case you are persevering with to not meet affordable expectations.

If in the end your employment is terminated and also you consider it was carried out unfairly, it’s best to contemplate an unfair dismissal declare with the Fair Work Commission.

You have 21 days to use to the Commission for unfair dismissal.

The legal guidelines round unfair dismissal differ relying on the variety of workers your employer has.

Unfair dismissal and termination can contain advanced authorized points so if this have been to happen, it’s best to shortly search authorized recommendation or contact the Commission for recommendation.

