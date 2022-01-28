“Threatening Behavior By Russia”: US Calls For UN Meeting On Ukraine

The Council’s full consideration is required now over Ukraine disaster, the US official stated at UN.

United Nations:

The United States stated it has known as for an open assembly of the UN Security Council subsequent Monday to handle the disaster round Ukraine as a consequence of what it known as “threatening behavior” by Russia.

“More than 100,000 Russian troops are deployed on the Ukrainian border and Russia is engaging in other destabilizing acts aimed at Ukraine, posing a clear threat to international peace and security and the UN Charter,” Washington’s United Nations envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated Thursday in an announcement.

“As we continue our relentless pursuit of diplomacy to de-escalate tensions,” she added, the 15-member Security Council “must squarely examine the facts and consider what is at stake for Ukraine, for Russia, for Europe, and for the core obligations and principles of the international order should Russia further invade Ukraine.”

With fears rising that Russia might invade its neighbour, a former Soviet state, Thomas-Greenfield stated the council confronted a “crucial” matter for worldwide peace and safety: “Russia’s threatening behavior against Ukraine and the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders and in Belarus.”

She added: “This is not a moment to wait and see. The Council’s full attention is needed now, and we look forward to direct and purposeful discussion on Monday.”

As one of many 5 everlasting members of the Security Council, Russia has veto energy over any United Nations decision dropped at the council.

But Thomas-Greenfield stated the assembly might be extra of a chance to “expose Russia” for its actions and isolate the Kremlin for its aggressive posture concerning Ukraine.

“And while they do have the veto power, their isolation will be felt if the Security Council brings this, and we present a united front against the Russians,” the American envoy stated in an interview on Romanian Public Television.

“I don’t think any country in the Security Council will sit back and say it’s OK for Russia to invade the borders of another country.”

Originally the United States had hoped to carry the Security Council assembly on Friday, based on diplomats.

But they stated they agreed to push it to Monday in order to not intrude with a scheduled Friday cellphone name between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.