Three alive, seven missing after Nigeria oil vessel fire | News24

Three crew had been discovered alive following a Nigerian oil vessel explosion.

Seven are nonetheless lacking.

The Nigerian FPSO Trinity Spirit processed 22 000 barrels of oil per day.

Three crew on board a Nigerian oil vessel that exploded and sank final week have been discovered alive whereas seven had been nonetheless lacking, the ship operator stated.

The Nigerian FPSO Trinity Spirit – a floating manufacturing, storage and offloading vessel – caught hearth following an explosion on Wednesday, however the blaze was extinguished a day later.

The vessel was positioned on the Ukpokiti Terminal, alongside the coast of the oil-rich Niger Delta area.

Ten crew members had been on board the vessel on the time of the accident.

Ikemefuna Okafor, the manager officer of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL), the vessel proprietor, stated late Sunday “three crew members have been found alive in the community.”

Dead physique

He stated the corporate would guarantee they obtain the suitable medical consideration.

However, Okafor stated that “one dead body was discovered in the vicinity” of the vessel, however it was not instantly clear if it was a crew member.

He stated:

The id of the useless physique is but to be ascertained.

He added that efforts had been ongoing to search out the remaining crew.

“Focus of our joint efforts is to prioritise investigations toward establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the seven crew members still missing, clean up and limit damage to the environment, and establish the cause of the explosion.”

The vessel had a processing capability of twenty-two 000 barrels per day and a storage capability of two million barrels, based on the corporate’s web site.

Environmental campaigners expressed fears of spills, however Idris Musa of the nation’s spill detection company NOSDRA, advised AFP on Sunday “no spill incident yet other than emulsified oil in small quantity.”

Nevertheless, he stated the company was “watching more closely”.

Despite being Africa’s largest crude producer, accidents are frequent in Nigeria’s oil and gasoline trade, though they normally happen on land.

