Three arrested after Senegal hospital fire kills 11 babies | News24

Visitors stand in entrance of the Mame Abdoul Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital, the place eleven infants died following {an electrical} fault, in Tivaouane, Senegal.

Three folks have been arrested after a hospital fireplace in Senegal, union sources have mentioned.

The fireplace killed 11 infants.

The incident noticed the firing of the nation’s well being minister.

Senegalese police have made their first arrests in reference to a fireplace at a hospital during which 11 infants died, commerce union sources mentioned on Monday.

The blaze broke out in a neonatal ward within the western city of Tivaouane final Wednesday.

President Macky Sall fired his well being minister, Abdoudaye Diouf Sarr, a day after the tragedy.

The three folks arrested in reference to the case had been a midwife, a nurse and the pinnacle of the hospital’s human sources division, a well being employees’ union official informed AFP.

They had been being questioned on suspicion of “endangering the lives of others,” official Ousmane Diouf mentioned.

The two medical professionals had been arrested on Sunday.

The reason for the fireplace on the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh hospital has not been established though {an electrical} short-circuit has been cited as a doable supply.

Witnesses reported that the blaze unfold quickly within the neonatal unit and that employees and sufferers had been unable to avoid wasting the kids.

Bereaved family have complained of a scarcity of supervision within the ward.

Local mayor Demba Diop has denied allegations from family and throughout social media that the infants had been left alone, saying a midwife and nurse had been current when the fireplace broke out.

The mayor mentioned the air-conditioning had fanned the flames. The two nurses fainted however had been revived, he added.

“There was no negligence,” he insisted.

The tragedy was the newest in a sequence of deadly incidents highlighting shortcomings in Senegal’s well being system.

On Friday, the Global Mercy, the world’s greatest purpose-built civilian hospital ship, docked in Dakar for a four-week stint to coach well being professionals.

The 12-deck, 174-metre-long, 37 000-tonne vessel was handed over to the Mercy Ships charity by its shipbuilders final July.

The time in Senegal “will be a tremendous opportunity to put the Global Mercy to work tangibly in Africa for the first time, with a focus on medical capacity-building,” Mercy Ships mentioned.

President Sall formally welcomed the ship into Dakar port on Monday at a ceremony additionally attended by Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and Comoros President Azali Assoumani.

The well being ministers of The Gambia, Cameroon and Republic of Congo, additionally known as Congo-Brazzaville, had been additionally current.