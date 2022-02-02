Three arrested after standoff at Newport Beach home reportedly owned by ex-‘Real Housewives’ star

Authorities arrested three individuals who allegedly barricaded themselves inside an upscale residence on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach on Tuesday night time.

Officers had been referred to as round 1:50 p.m. to the world of East Balboa Boulevard and Medina Way to analyze “a felony crime,” stated Heather Rangel, a Newport Beach Police Department spokesperson.

“There are possible felony suspects barricaded in a dwelling in the area,” Rangel stated.

SWAT models had been referred to as to the scene to help, and East Balboa Boulevard between Island Avenue and Coronado Street was closed through the standoff.

A suspect was taken into custody about 7:40 p.m. SWAT models then entered the house and arrested two different suspects, in response to police.

No accidents had been reported within the standoff.

Police first notified the general public about police exercise within the space round 5 p.m. through a Nixle alert.

KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported that property data confirmed the house belongs to former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. Video from KCBS confirmed police automobiles blocking Balboa Boulevard.

Rangel didn’t verify whether or not the residence belonged to Vargas.

Police didn’t present extra details about the suspects or the incident, together with what sort of felony they imagine was dedicated.

City News Service contributed to this report.