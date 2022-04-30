Asia

Three bodies with hands tied found near Ukraine’s Bucha: Police

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 day ago
27 Less than a minute


The our bodies of three males with their fingers tied have been present in a pit close to Bucha, a city near Kyiv that has turn into synonymous with allegations of Russian conflict crimes, Ukraine police stated Saturday.

“On April 29, a pit with the bodies of three men was found in the Bucha district… The victims’ hands were tied, cloths were covering their eyes and some were gagged. There are traces of torture on the corpses, as well as gunshot wounds to various parts of the body,” a police assertion stated.

Developing



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 day ago
27 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button