The our bodies of three males with their fingers tied have been present in a pit close to Bucha, a city near Kyiv that has turn into synonymous with allegations of Russian conflict crimes, Ukraine police stated Saturday.

“On April 29, a pit with the bodies of three men was found in the Bucha district… The victims’ hands were tied, cloths were covering their eyes and some were gagged. There are traces of torture on the corpses, as well as gunshot wounds to various parts of the body,” a police assertion stated.

Developing