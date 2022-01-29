Three bust in possession of 27 000kg of poultry meat, offering R800 000 bribe to Gauteng cop | News24

Two males and a lady have been arrested for fraud and corruption in Gauteng.

To keep away from an arrest, one man tried to bribe a police officer with R800 000.

Police discovered 27 000kg of poultry meat.

The K9 unit and narcotics officers arrested two males and a lady in City Deep, Gauteng, for fraud and corruption on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello stated the officers had adopted up on intelligence details about individuals who have been diverting items to keep away from paying customs duties and worth added tax.

“The information led the police to a storage facility where a consignment of poultry meat weighing 27 000kg was found loaded in a truck,” Sello stated.

Two males have been arrested for contravention of the Customs and Excise Act, fraud and corruption.

Sello added that one of many males had tried to evade arrest by providing one officer a bribe of R800 000.

“The woman who then brought the cash was also arrested for corruption,” she stated.

The police have been then led to a different firm additionally suspected of defrauding the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

“Upon searching the said premises, four containers containing imported poultry meat were recovered and the owner could not produce legal papers,” Sello stated.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela applauded the officers for his or her dedication to preventing corruption and exposing those that try to bribe the police.

“The positive attitude, honesty and integrity displayed by members through upholding and enforcing the law as mandated by the Constitution of the country is commendable,” stated Mawela.

