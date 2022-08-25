Three charged over Ballina airport brawl between rival gang families: police
Three males have been charged and police are trying to find a fourth greater than a yr after the bloody warfare between Sydney crime households allegedly spilled into the luggage carousel of an airport on the NSW North Coast.
Police allege members of the Hamzy and Alameddine gangs had a dust-up after disembarking a aircraft from Sydney to Ballina in February final yr. One of the 5 males allegedly concerned, Ghassan Amoun, was shot lifeless 11 months later.
The 5 males allegedly started throwing punches about 12.15pm on the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport in entrance of households ready to gather their baggage.
A police supply with data of the incident stated it was promptly damaged up by safety, however CCTV footage was “disturbing” and confirmed a mom and youngster close by fleeing screaming from the scene.
Another group of males then turned up and accompanied two of the 5 males from the airport, NSW Police stated in an announcement.
Initial inquiries have been launched by officers from the Richmond police district, earlier than they turned the matter over to detectives from State Crime Command’s felony teams squad, who launched an investigation beneath Strike Force Newnham.
In January this yr, Ghassan Amoun, the brother of infamous gang chief Bassam Hamzy, was shot dead in a targeted attack exterior a western Sydney magnificence clinic following a brief stint in jail. His homicide stays unsolved.
There isn’t any suggestion that the lads concerned within the brawl had something to do with Amoun’s dying.
Nearly 18 months after the brawl, strike drive detectives arrested three males, aged 31, 39 and 41, at police stations throughout Sydney on Wednesday. Each was charged with affray and granted conditional bail. All three are because of seem in Sydney courts subsequent month.
A fourth man stays wished by police over the incident as investigations proceed. NSW Police are asking anybody with cell phone footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
