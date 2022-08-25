Three charged over Ballina airport brawl between rival gang families: police

Three males have been charged and police are trying to find a fourth greater than a yr after the bloody warfare between Sydney crime households allegedly spilled into the luggage carousel of an airport on the NSW North Coast.

Police allege members of the Hamzy and Alameddine gangs had a dust-up after disembarking a aircraft from Sydney to Ballina in February final yr. One of the 5 males allegedly concerned, Ghassan Amoun, was shot lifeless 11 months later.

Ghassan Amoun was gunned down in South Wentworthville in January. He was killed nearly a yr after a brawl at Ballina airport,, allegedly between members of the Hamzy and Alameddine gangs. Credit:Brook Mitchell/Louise Kennerley

The 5 males allegedly started throwing punches about 12.15pm on the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport in entrance of households ready to gather their baggage.

A police supply with data of the incident stated it was promptly damaged up by safety, however CCTV footage was “disturbing” and confirmed a mom and youngster close by fleeing screaming from the scene.