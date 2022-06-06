Three countries ban Russia’s Lavrov flight to Serbia, visit cancelled: Interfax

Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro closed their airspace to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s plane meant to fly him to go to Serbia, resulting in the cancellation of the go to, Interfax information company reported on Sunday.

The Serbian day by day Danas cited state officers as saying the three Baltic nations banned Lavrov’s flight to Belgrade for his state go to scheduled for June 6-7.

Danas reported that the Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic acknowledged on Sunday that the state of affairs across the arrival of Lavrov in Belgrade is “extremely complicated” and that President Aleksandar Vucic, is coping with the logistics of his journey.

Interfax cited a senior Russian overseas ministry supply confirming the cancellation of Lavrov’s go to to Serbia.

“Our diplomacy has yet to master teleportation,” the supply stated.

Serbia has shut ties with Russia and has managed to fend off the West’s stress to sentence Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The nation didn’t be a part of western sanctions and Moscow and managed to safe its Russian pure gasoline provides whereas different nations have been reduce off for refusing to pay in roubles.

