Three crew members alive, seven missing after Nigeria oil vessel fire

Three crew members on board a Nigerian oil vessel that exploded and sank final week have been discovered alive whereas seven had been nonetheless lacking, the ship operator mentioned.

The Nigerian FPSO Trinity Spirit — a floating manufacturing, storage, and offloading vessel — caught fireplace following an explosion on Wednesday, however the blaze was extinguished a day later.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The vessel was situated on the Ukpokiti Terminal, alongside the coast of the oil-rich Niger Delta area.

Ten crew members had been on board the vessel on the time of the accident.

Ikemefuna Okafor, the chief officer of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL), the vessel proprietor, mentioned late Sunday “three crew members have been found alive in the community.”

He mentioned the corporate would guarantee they obtain the suitable medical consideration.

However, Okafor mentioned that “one dead body was discovered in the vicinity” of the vessel, nevertheless it was not instantly clear if it was a crew member.

“The identity of the dead body is yet to be ascertained,” he mentioned, including that efforts had been ongoing to search out the remaining crew members.

“Focus of our joint efforts is to prioritize investigations towards establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the seven crew members still missing, clean up and limit damage to the environment, and establish the cause of the explosion.”

The vessel had a processing capability of twenty-two,000 barrels per day and a storage capability of two million barrels, in accordance with the corporate’s web site.

Environmental campaigners expressed fears of spills, however Idris Musa of the nation’s spill detection company NOSDRA, instructed AFP on Sunday “no spill incident yet other than emulsified oil in small quantity.”

Nevertheless, he mentioned the company was “watching more closely.”

Despite being Africa’s largest crude producer, accidents are frequent in Nigeria’s oil and gasoline business, though they normally happen on land.

Read extra: Death toll in Nigeria raids by gunmen climbs to 200, says official