Three Daily Lotto players just got richer | News24

Three Daily Lotto gained Friday’s jackpot of R149 756.
Here are the outcomes for the draw:
The subsequent jackpot is estimated at R425 000.
In case you missed it, listed below are the successful Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 16 March, draw:
#DrawResults for 16/03/22 are:
#LOTTO: 17, 29, 30, 38, 40, 43#BONUS: 04
#LOTTOPLUS1: 09, 14, 18, 19, 26, 27#BONUS: 51#LOTTOPLUS2: 14, 21, 24, 34, 39, 42#BONUS: 18 pic.twitter.com/t8cyMPn8lB
— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 16, 2022
