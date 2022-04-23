Three days of two-up is one reason to celebrate: game runs all weekend to make up for lost years

Hotels, pubs and bars are getting ready for his or her “biggest day of the year”, with the lead-up to Anzac Day boosted by two-up being legalised for all the lengthy weekend this yr.

The unregulated playing recreation, the place two cash are tossed up within the air and punters wager towards one another on the outcome, is generally solely authorized on Anzac Day (and on different commemorative days in NSW). The one-off measure by the state authorities is meant to compensate for the 2 years misplaced to the pandemic.

It’s been two lengthy years since punters have loved two-up within the pub. Credit:Edwina Pickles

“With no COVID restrictions in place this year, and two-up allowed all weekend, we’re expecting a bigger Anzac Day than usual,” hospitality group Solotel’s CEO Elliott Solomon stated.

Brad Jenkins, head of operations at Lewis Land Group which owns The Fiddler in Rouse Hill, stated Anzac Day was the venue’s greatest public vacation of the yr and other people have been turning up sooner than twenty years in the past.