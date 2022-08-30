Three dead after light plane crashes west of Brisbane

Three individuals have died after a light-weight airplane crashed into thick bushland west of Brisbane.

An skilled pilot, a millionaire businessman and his son have been recognized by Nine information because the three killed because the plane went down within the Fernvale space close to Lake Wivenhoe within the Somerset Region, 40 kilometres west of Brisbane, on Monday morning.

The pilot, Gary Liehm, had beforehand flown for Queensland hearth and emergency companies. Aboard have been millionaire businessman Tom Strachan, 49, and his 20-year-old son Noah.

Nine News reported the airplane took off from Roma at 7.20am, landed at Dalby about 9am and took off once more quarter-hour later, earlier than taking place simply after 10am.