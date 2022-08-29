Three dead as gunman opens fire at Safeway in Oregon

Three folks have been killed following a capturing at a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon on Sunday evening, in response to police, together with the suspected attacker.

The capturing started within the car parking zone and continued inside the shop. Police arrived on the scene simply after 7p.m. native time after receiving a number of calls that photographs had been fired.

“An initial investigation revealed that at least one shooter was at the shopping center firing shots in the parking lot,” Bend Police Department stated in a press release on Sunday.

“Police consider the shooter then entered the Safeway grocery retailer by way of the west entrance. One individual was shot inside the doorway. That individual was transported by medics and is deceased. Police consider the shooter continued firing through the store, capturing and killing a further individual,” the police division stated.

Police reported that they discovered a deceased particular person believed to be the shooter inside the shop however their assertion added: “Initial reports indicate that Bend Police did not fire any shots at the scene.”

Lisa Goodman, a spokesperson for St. Charles Bend medical middle, stated her facility had acquired two of the capturing victims, one in all whom was lifeless on arrival and the opposite in good situation.

Goodman additionally stated “the hospital is on lockout and we are encouraging people to stay away unless they are experiencing a medical emergency.”

Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller advised journalists that police had recovered an AR-15 rifle at the scene and that “shelter in place” warning was in impact “out of an abundance of caution.”

Miller stated one individual was shot in the entrance to the store and that individual was lifeless on arrival at St. Charles medical middle. The suspected shooter killed one other individual towards the produce space behind the shop

Police held a press convention in regards to the incident at round 10.30 p.m. native time and Bend Police Department advised Newsweek early on Monday {that a} additional press convention was more likely to happen round noon on Monday and that will probably be livestreamed.

Local information outlet NewsChannel 21 reported that police had acquired a number of calls reporting a number of gunshots within the space the place the Safeway is situated, and that there was a big legislation enforcement presence on the scene.

Those in attendance included Bend police, Oregon State Police, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, Oregon State Police and Bend Fire & Rescue medics, in response to NewsChannel 21’s report on Sunday night.

Update 08/29/22 03.15a.m. E.T.: This article was up to date to incorporate extra info and new video.