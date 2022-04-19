Three dead in new shelling of Kharkiv: Governor

At least three individuals have been killed and 21 have been injured in new Russian shelling on Ukraine’s second metropolis of Kharkiv Tuesday, native authorities mentioned.

The announcement got here a day after strikes on the town, which lies near the Russian border, killed 5 individuals.

“At the current time in Kharkiv, three people have unfortunately died,” regional governor Oleg Sinegubov mentioned on Telegram.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He additionally advised Ukraine’s Hromadske tv that 21 individuals have been injured within the strikes Tuesday in 4 totally different residential areas.

“The intensity of the shelling of Kharkiv has increased,” Sinegubov mentioned, asking residents to take shelter and never go exterior.

Five individuals have been killed and 15 others have been injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv on Monday, in accordance with authorities.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second metropolis that had almost 1.5 million inhabitants earlier than Russia invaded in late February, noticed heavy combating initially of Moscow’s offensive however at all times remained underneath Ukrainian management.

Ukraine fears the town may very well be a serious goal in a brand new Russian offensive, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned had begun Monday.

Read extra:

Russia says opening corridor for Ukrainian troops in Mariupol

Putin bears responsibility for ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine: Germany’s Scholz

Kyiv says Russia aims to grab land, crush Ukraine’s armed forces