Three gunmen flee after killing two people in Diepsloot | News24

SAPS officers shoots rubber bullets as they attempt to disperse protesters in Jeppestown in 2021.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects who opened fireplace and killed two folks in Diepsloot on Friday.

The three victims have been sitting in entrance of their shack in Diepsloot Extension 1 when the assailants attacked them at about 18:30.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili mentioned two folks had been shot lifeless, whereas one other escaped unhurt.

READ | Diepsloot: ‘We cannot accept behaviour like that’ – Ramaphosa denounces foreign national ID checks

“[Three suspects] that were seen by witnesses fled the scene on foot,” Muridili added.

No arrested have been made.

Two circumstances of homicide and one in every of tried homicide have been opened for investigation.

The shootings comply with a spate of killings that triggered mass protests.

Earlier this month, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Gauteng Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and police commissioner General Fannie Masemola met with group leaders to calm tensions in Diepsloot.

Seven folks have been killed within the assaults.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.